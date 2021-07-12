Over 1.54 cr unused vaccine doses with states: Centre

Over 1.54 crore unused Covid vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2021, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 11:31 ist
A medic shows vials of the Covishield vaccine. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 1.54 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Read more: India's daily Covid cases fall below 40,000; recoveries top 3 crore

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 37,31,88,834 doses, according to the data available at 8 am.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India

