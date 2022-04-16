Over 27 cr workers registered in e-shram portal: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said that six months after the Centre launched a drive to register workers of the unorganised sector on the government’s digital platform, over 27 crore workers have registered. He said that digitisation at the e-shram portal was part of the Centre’s initiative to strengthen welfare measures for workers.

Over 90 per cent of the workforce in India are in the unorganised sector. Yadav said that among those who registered on the platform, 56 per cent are female workers.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Yadav also said that among a host of measures that the party has initiated for workers, is a social security fund which has reached out to nearly 38 crore workers of the unorganised sector. He added that to ease the troubles of workers during the pandemic and the lockdown, the government ran 4,621 trains specially to ferry them home. In addition, he said, each worker was given 5 kilograms of grains as well.

Yadav said that the government’s new labour codes, likely to come into effect from the coming month, will be part of welfare measures for workers. The one-nation-one-ration initiative will also help workers in procuring their quota of ration from anywhere in the country.

As part of the BJP’s Foundation Day celebrations, the party has been observing ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’, and a key focus is to highlight the services of the government for workers.

