Over 31K Covid-19 cases from Kerala drive India's single-day infections to 45,083

Kerala pushes India's Covid -19 spike to 45,083 cases

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 29 2021, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 09:55 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 45,083 new coronavirus cases on Sunday with 460 more people succumbing to the virus, according to data from Union Health Ministry.

Of these, Kerala alone accounted for 31,265 Covid-19 infections and 153 deaths.

The country's recoveries in the past 24 hours are 35,840 and active cases stand at 3,68,558.

India's recovery rate is currently at 97.53 per cent.

Under the national vaccination campaign, over 63 crore have been inoculated so far.

More to follow...

