Over six lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in past 5 years, says Union minister in Lok Sabha

6 lakh gave up Indian citizenship in past 5 years: Govt

A total of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries, MoS Nityanand Rai said

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 14:49 ist
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Over six lakh Indians have given up their citizenship in the past five years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

In a written reply to a question, he said 1,33,049 Indians gave up Indian citizenships in 2017, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,44,017 in 2019, 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,287 till September 30, 2021.

Lok Sabha
Winter Session
Nityanand Rai
India News

