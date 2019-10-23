P Chidambaram moves Delhi HC seeking bail plea

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram, who was on Tuesday granted bail from Supreme Court in the INX media corruption case, continues to be in ED custody since October 17.

Congress leader P Chidambram has moved a bail plea in Delhi High Court, in connection with Enforcement Directorate (Ed) case of INX Media. He is currently in ED custody till 24th October. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/c3qtng0urE — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.