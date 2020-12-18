Pakistan army shells forward posts in two sectors along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistan army on Friday opened heavy fire and shelled forward posts in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Indian troops retaliated befittingly, they said.

"At 1740 hours today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in district Poonch," defence spokesman said.

The LoC has witnessed heavy firing and shelling during the last few weeks, resulting in an increased number of casualties and triggering a fear psychosis among the residents of border areas.

On December 1, the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire by shelling forwards posts in Rajouri sector along the LoC. A BSF sub-inspector was killed in the shelling.

On November 27, two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled forward posts in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district.

On November 26, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed and a civilian critically injured in shelling by Pakistani troops in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch.