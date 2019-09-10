Pakistan's Kashmir narrative fabricated: India at UNHRC

India on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to Pakistan at the UNHRC session by terming its narrative on the removal of Article 370 in Kashmir 'fabricated'.

Speaking at the session, India's MEA Secretary Vijay Thakur Singh said, "One delegate (Pakistan) here has given a running commentary with an offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country."

"The world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism where ring leaders are sheltered for years. This country (Pakistan) conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of alternate diplomacy," she added.

In a strong message to Pakistan, India's representative made it clear that it will not accept any external interference when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The decision (abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir) was taken by our parliament after a fully televised debate and enjoys widespread support. These were sovereign decisions entirely internal to India. Your country (Pakistan) can accept interference in your internal affairs, certainly not India. "

Singh assured the UNHRC that all democratic processes have been initiated in the Valley and the Indian government is ensuring supplies of all essential services to the citizens.

"Despite challenging circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir civil administration is ensuring basic services, essential supplies, mobility and connectivity...restrictions are being eased continuously," she said.

Pak epicentre of terrorism

Lashing out at Pakistan, Singh stated that temporary preventive measures were needed to ensure security in the face of credible threats of cross-border terrorism. The world, in particular, India, had suffered greatly on account of state-sponsored terrorism. It was time to collectively take decisive and firm action against terror groups who threaten the fundamental right to life and speak out. Silence alone emboldens terrorists and their supporters, she added.