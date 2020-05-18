Pandemic Podcast: Citizens ask MPs to help migrants get home safe

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the COVID-19 situation in India. In today’s episode, DH Journalist Varsha Gowda talks to citizen activist Tara Krishnaswamy about the Call-your-MP campaign over helping migrants go home safe. DH Business Journalist Samiksha Goel presents a lowdown on the stimulus package announced over the week.

