Parliament Live: Budget Session to adjourn sine die today

India is exploring the option of sending its students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine to Hungary, Romania and Poland as well as Kazakhstan to complete studies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Parliament passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to allow investigators to collect certain identifiable information of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters. Stay tuned for more updates.
- Thursday 7 Apr 2022
- updated: 8:39 am IST
'Lalu tried to paint Godhra train carnage as accident'
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav of trying to paint the Godhra train carnage of 2002 as an accident and not a conspiracy by appointing a new committee to probe into it.
Parliament passes Criminal Procedure Identification Bill
Parliament Wednesday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to allow investigators to collect certain identifiable information of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.
Parliament’s Budget Session to adjourn sine die today
The two-part Budget Session started on January 31 followed by the Budget the next day. While the first leg was till February 11, the second leg started on March 14 and was scheduled to end on Friday.
