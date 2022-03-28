Parliament Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today
updated: Mar 28 2022, 09:45 ist
09:40
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over "delay in Rs 28,000 crores under various categories and GST to Tamil Nadu and direct Government to release the amount."
09:04
CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya moves the motion for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the issue of the 2-day nationwide strike.
08:00
Nationwide strike: Left MPs to will raise the workers' demands in Parliament on Monday and hold a protest near Gandhi Statue in the complex.
07:55
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today
07:40
What is the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022?
The government will introduce a Bill to significantly expand the scope of a 102-year-old law to allow police to take physical and biological samples of a convict or an arrested person in Lok Sabha on Monday.
The new Bill allow police to collect "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting or any other examination" referred to in section 53 or section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022. will be introduced by Arjun Munda. He will move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967.
The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 will be introduced by Amit Shah. He will move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.
07:31
Legislative business in Rajya Sabha
Bills for consideration and return: 1. Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration ALSO to move that the Bill be returned. (The Appropriation Bill, 2022) 2. Nirmala Sitharaman to move that the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2022-23, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. ALSO to move that the Bill be returned. (The Finance Bill, 2022)
