Parliament nod for Bills on Homoeopathy, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine

Kharge protested the presence of marshals in the House, saying women MPs were not 'safe'

  • Aug 11 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 21:51 ist
Parliament passed the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, after the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Wednesday.

The two Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As the House re-assembled at 7.04 pm after a brief adjournment due to disruption by opposition parties, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge protested the presence of marshals in the House, saying women MPs were not "safe".

Amid sloganeering and protest by opposition parties, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the NDA government had the mandate to pass legislations and it was doing so.

He also condemned "manhandling" of house marshals by opposition members and criticised Tuesday's events when certain opposition party members climbed on the official table.

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had moved the two Bills in the Rajya Sabha which were passed by voice votes after brief discussions.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 and help make available the Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.

