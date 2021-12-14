Bill to extend ED director tenure up to 5 years passed

Parliament passes bill to extend ED director tenure up to 5 years

Prior to the bill being taken up, most of the opposition members had walked out of the House to protest the suspension of their 12 members

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2021, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 19:16 ist
The clause on tenure which says "not less than two years" is just being amended to "'go up to five years". Credit: PTI Photo

Parliament has passed a bill to extend the tenure of director of Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed in Lok Sabha on December 9, was moved by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh in the Upper House and cleared by voice vote on Tuesday.

Prior to the bill being taken up, most of the opposition members had walked out of the House to protest the suspension of their 12 members.

The Bill seeks to extend the tenure of the director of the Enforcement Directorate from two years to five years.

While introducing the Bill, Singh said the amendments are in the interest of national security and for the stability of the financial structure.

"Enforcement director has a very crucial role even in money laundering cases, and is possibly the only agency of its kind available in India. But for India, most of the other countries have a much longer term. And here also, the term is not being made indefinite...," he said.

The clause on tenure which says "not less than two years" is just being amended to "'go up to five years" with a one-year extension on each occasion, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Enforcement Directorate
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Parliament
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 