Parliament Live: Congress President Kharge calls meeting of Opposition leaders at 9:45 am

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence today as the government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in the session. Meanwhile, Congress will seek to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China. Track the latest news updates related to Winter Session with DH.
V-P Jagdeep Dhankar to chair Rajya Sabha for the first time today in Parliament Winter Session
Congress President Kharge calls meeting of Opposition leaders at 9:45 am
Jaishankar to make statement on latest developments in India's foreign policy in RS today
EAM S Jaishankar to make a statement on 'latest developments in India's foreign policy' in the Rajya Sabha today, on the first day of the Winter Session.
Govt calls all-party meet on December 6 ahead of Winter Session of Parliament
The government has convened an all-party meet of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 7.
The government plans to introduce 16 bills during 17 sittings in thesession, while the Congress will seek to corner the government over a host of issues including the situation on the border with China.
A day after thesessionstarts, votes for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be counted. The outcome is likely have a bearing on the proceedings whichever way the verdict goes as parties may use the verdict to corner rivals.
