Parliamentary panel to discuss attacks on Andhra Pradesh temples on January 27

A Parliamentary Standing Committee will take up the attacks on temples of cultural value and importance in Andhra Pradesh by anti-social elements on Wednesday, January 27, 2020.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh T G Venkatesh will discuss the recent incidents, which has acquired political tones in the state ruled by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress.

On the same day, the panel has also summoned the Union Culture Secretary to hear from him on the issue as well as that of preservation, protection and funding of museums and archaeological sites.

Besides Venkatesh, the only other MP in the 31-member panel from Andhra Pradesh is YSR Congress' Lok Sabha MP Bharat Ram Margani.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government had come under fire in the past few months over the continuing attacks on temples.

The YSR Congress has accused N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP of orchestrating the attacks on religious places.

Naidu accused Reddy of being a "betrayer of Hindus" and claimed earlier this month there had been 127 incidents of attacks on temples and desecration of idols, hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees, but not a single culprit was punished till date.

Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dr Seediri Appala Raju alleged a conspiracy by the TDP while claiming that TDP leaders were demolishing idols to create communal disputes among different sections of the society.

On Friday, police arrested a seven-member inter-state gang allegedly involved in the desecration of the ancient Nandi idol at Makkapet Kasi Visweswara temple in Krishna district in September last year. They were allegedly looking for diamonds hidden in the idol after they saw a video on WhatsApp which claimed so.