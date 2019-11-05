Passenger finds crack in Spicejet airplane window

A passenger on a Mumbai-Delhi Spicejet flight on Tuesday shared a picture on twitter, showing a cracked window pasted with cello tape, India today reported.

The passenger said: "Spicejet flight SG8152 (VT-SYG) Mumbai to Delhi flying (5 Nov 2019) with a broken window stuck with cello tape. Isn't it a major safety concern? Anyone listening?", tagging the airline and the DGCA.

Responding to the complaint raised by the passenger, the airline apologised, saying: "Safety is our utmost concern and at no point in time does the airline compromise on the same. We shall surely convey this to the concerned head for necessary action. The inconvenience caused is regretted"

"If there is a cello tape pasted, it means someone has seen it and aware of the situation," the passenger further confronted.

Experts say that it could probably suck out the passenger and had to face extreme respiratory problems if anybody sitting close to the broken window on a plane.