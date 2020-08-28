Aadhaar card updation gets a tad bit costly

Pay Rs 100 every time you update your Aadhaar: UIDAI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 28 2020, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 13:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Now updating your Aadhaar card has gotten a tad bit costly as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in a tweet that it will be charging a sum of Rs 100 every time you want to update your Aadhaar details. Whether you update one field or many, the consolidated charge will amount to Rs 100 for a single update request. To update your details, you can visit your nearest Aadhaar Enrollment center (Aadhaar Seva Kendra) or utilize their online services.

However, UIDAI will charge Rs 50 if you are only updating your demographic details.

To update details you may need to submit valid documents along with the application form and fees. Name, address or date of birth change will need documents as proof while updates such as biometrics, gender, email id, mobile number etc. can be updates without any documents. Currently, UIDAI accepts 32 documents as proof of identity, 45 documents as address proof and 15 documents as date of birth proof.

In addition, you can also book an appointment at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for Aadhaar services. However, only a few centres allow this facility at the moment. Appointments can be booked for services such as fresh Aadhaar enrollment and name, address, mobile number, email ID, date of birth, gender or biometrics update.

The UIDAI has also put some restrictions with respect to the number of times one can update their Aadhaar details. Now, you can only update your name twice. Date of birth and gender can be updated only once during your entire lifetime as an Aadhaar card holder.

UIDAI
Aadhaar enrolment
Aadhaar

