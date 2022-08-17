People who have taken precaution dose are safer than others, says Sisodia

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said people who have taken a precautionary dose of vaccines are safer from infection than others.

In order to keep Delhiites safe from coronavirus, the AAP government has increased the pace of inoculation of precaution doses, the Delhi government said.

"Ninety per cent of corona-infected patients admitted to the hospital are those patients who have taken only two doses of the vaccine.

"At the same time, only 10 per cent of the patients got corona infected after the third dose of the vaccine. It is clear from this that people who apply precautionary doses are safer from corona infection," he asserted.

Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department and district magistrates to expedite vaccination.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed the district magistrates to visit the ground to know the status of vaccination camps to be set up at crowded places such as metro stations, markets, and malls.

Sisodia said the Delhi government is keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation and has already upgraded its health infrastructure.

"Along with this, all the hospitals have also been asked to remain alert. However, now people are also showing carelessness and it has been seen that many people are not taking precautionary doses," he stressed.

In a statement, the government said a decrease in Covid cases in Delhi has been recorded of late.

Two weeks ago, the positivity rate was 16 to 17 per cent, but now it has come down to 10 to 12 per cent, it asserted.

Sisodia appealed to people to get the booster dose of the vaccine at the earliest, saying, prevention is better than cure.

"All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first or second dose should take the precautionary dose as soon as possible. You should get the vaccine at the earliest by visiting your nearest health facility.

"Precautionary doses are necessary to prevent the spread of corona. Wearing a mask while going out of the house can prevent most cases. Apart from this, an appeal has been made to the senior citizens also to get the vaccination done as soon as possible," the minister said.

He said even though the Covid situation in the capital is normal, the Delhi government is working continuously to keep people safe from this disease.

He said people are being made aware of vaccination, especially for applying booster doses.

Strict instructions have been given to all the district magistrates regarding this, he said. He said instructions have also been given to visit the vaccination camps to know the status of inoculation.

The facility of vaccination has also been made available in many Mohalla clinics by the Delhi Government, he said.

"People can get the vaccine by visiting their nearest health centres because the vaccine is very helpful in fighting corona," he said.