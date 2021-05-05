Petrol, diesel prices up for second day in a row across India

Petrol, diesel prices up for second day in a row

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 90.74, up from Rs 90.55 yesterday

DH Web Desk
  • May 05 2021, 07:49 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 09:24 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Petrol prices on Wednesday were increased by 22 paise per litre and diesel by 39 paise in Delhi, where petrol now costs Rs 90.74, up from Rs 90.55 yesterday, while a litre of diesel is at Rs. 81.12 per litre up from Rs 80.73. 

In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 97.12, and diesel is at Rs 88.19. In Chennai, the cost of petrol is Rs 92.70 per litre with diesel at Rs 86.09 per litre. Petrol and disel prices in Kolata are at Rs 90.92 & Rs 83.98 respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is at Rs. 93.77 while diesel is at Rs 86.01.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- are supposed to revise rates daily based on input cost.

(With inputs from agencies)

