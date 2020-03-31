PIL filed in SC to close down 'Ashrams' by fake Babas due to Covid-19 threat

COVID-19: PIL filed in SC to close down fake 'Ashrams'

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to close down the 'Ashrams' and spiritual centres run by fake 'Babas' for having kept hundreds of women inmates in unhygienic conditions, which poses a huge risk of Covid-19 spread.  

Petitioner Dumpala Ramreddy, a resident of Secunderabad, also sought framing of guidelines in setting up of 'Ashrams', spiritual entities in the country.

The petition filed through advocate Sravan Kumar contended that the government authorities failed to take any action against 'fake babas' who were running the Ashrams and trapping the innocent people particularly women. Thousands of women have been forced to stay in the Ashrams and were given drugs and narcotics, he alleged.

"Though very serious criminal cases were registered against Veerendra Dev Dixit, Asharam Bapu, Ram Rahim baba, etc..., their ashrams are still run with the help of their close associates and the authorities are not verifying the facilities available over there," the plea alleged.

The petitioner was also aggrieved with rape accused Dixit, whose  'Adhyatmika Vishwa Vidhyalaya' at Rohini in Delhi--where his daughter stayed for the past five years --- was raided by the court-appointed panel following complaints by several girls.

 

