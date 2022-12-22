Piyush Goyal withdraws 'offensive' Bihar remark in RS

Piyush Goyal withdraws 'offensive' remark on Bihar in Rajya Sabha

Goyal had said the RJD would one day turn the entire country into Bihar if they have their way

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 13:17 ist
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

After protests from Opposition benches, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday withdrew his remarks made in Rajya Sabha that the RJD would one day turn the entire country into Bihar if they have their way, saying he had no intention of insulting the state or its people.

RJD leader Manoj K Jha, who shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar seeking to expunge Goyal's remarks, demanded Goyal's apology in the House during Zero Hour following which Goyal said that he was withdrawing his remarks.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also supported Jha and other RJD and JD(U) members who raised the issue in the House.

Also read | Tejashwi lashes out against Goyal's remark about Bihar

Goyal, who is also the Leader of Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday had remarked "inka bas chale, toh desh ko bihar hi bana de" (if they have their way, they will turn the country into Bihar) in Rajya Sabha when the RJD MP was speaking on the discussion on Appropriation Bills in the Upper House.

He made the comment on Tuesday as the RJD MP quoted CPI MP Hiren Mukherjee's comments in 1955 while describing Finance Minister TT Krishnamachari as "opinionated" and soft on corporate houses, big capital and huge global capital and drawing a parallel with the present Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"At the outset, let me clarify that there is absolutely no intention of insulting either Bihar or the people of Bihar. And if at all it has hurt anybody, I will immediately withdraw that statement. It was not made with any malice to anybody at all," he said.

In his letter to Dhankar on Wednesday, Jha said, "Piyush Goyal's statement on Bihar smacked of elitism and was completely uncalled for. Therefore, I demand that Piyush Goyal should immediately make an apology to all the people of Bihar. I also request you to expunge the statement...."

He said one would have thought it impossible that the Leader of the House would make a statement "demeaning" one of the greatest states of the Union of India. "As the Leader of the House of Rajya Sabha, or as it is referred to in the Constitution, Council of States, Piyush Goyal should ponder and reflect on whether the sneering tone with which he speaks about Bihar is appropriate," he said. 

