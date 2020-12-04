PM addresses all-party meet on Covid-19, vaccine: Key things to know

PM Modi addressed an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation. Here are the key things to know:

1. "Eight vaccines are in different stages and three are in key trial stages. Experts believe that the world is weeks away from a vaccine," the Prime Minister said.

2. Prices of the vaccine is of key importance. The government is in talks with states to determine prices and costs of vaccines and inoculation.

3. The world is keenly watching and waiting vaccine development, and India is also at the forefront of its development and will get a vaccine as soon as it is deemed safe. India will start Covid-19 vaccination programme as soon as experts give nod.

4. On concerns of the cold chain distribution and logistical availability for distribution of vaccines, the Prime Minister reassured parties that India has a great and well-experienced cold-chain distribution network and measures are being taken to strengthen this network further.

5. Center and states are collaborating on this vaccine distribution chain/ network."India has the expertise & capacity in vaccine distribution & fare better compared to other nations. We've a very big & experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it," the PM said.

6. Health workers will be the first to get vaccines, the prime minister reiterated

7. Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making the coronavirus vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest & safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India

8. Even as we are the doorstep of a vaccine, it is of crucial importance to maintain all precautions, maintains ocial distancing and follow mask protocols, the PM reminded the nation