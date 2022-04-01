PM Modi addresses gender equality, NEP in Pariksha pe Charcha address

From gender equality to the New Education Policy to environmental concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke on a range of issues with school children in his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha address.

Modi interacted with over 1,000 students who joined him virtually at the Talkatora Stadium in the fifth edition of the exam address, and as many as 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and over 90,000 parents watched the event online.

Modi asked children to not worry about exams and to treat them as festivals.

“The biggest mistake is that students study for exams. This means that you are not studying, you are looking for ways to ease your work. If we understand and remember what we read, most of the work is done,” he said.

Gender equality

Modi also spoke about cleanliness, gender equality and environmental concerns.

He said that this is a generation that knows that without women power, a country cannot prosper.

“Earlier, daughters were expected to settle down and get married. Thankfully that is changing. Today, be it in sports, science and innovation or

education, daughters of India have excelled in every field,” he said.

He also said that the Earth we live in is a gift from our ancestors, and it is our duty to save it for our future generations. The culture of use and throw should be done with and we must think where can we stop single-use plastic, he told the children.

He also thanked the children for the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Covid-19 vaccination.

In response to the event, which saw participation of several senior BJP leaders, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the BJP should also

conduct a “paper leak per charcha” (a discussion on paper leak).

“Lakhs of young people are traumatised by the paper leak of TET exams in UP on November 28 last year,” she tweeted.

Priyanka added that no concrete action was taken following the leak and journalists who reported on it found themselves in jail, and meanwhile another leak took place.

“No one ran a bulldozer over it, and no change came about either,” Vadra tweeted.

