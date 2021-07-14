PM asks ministers to come prepared for Monsoon Session

PM Modi asks ministers to come prepared for Monsoon Session

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2021, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 23:56 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked the Union Council of Ministers to come prepared for the upcoming Monsoon Session of parliament, sources said.

Chairing a meeting of the revamped Union Council of Ministers here, he also asked them to do their homework and put forward the government's views effectively during the session, the sources added.

A presentation on parliamentary procedures and rules was made during the meeting with the prime minister asking the ministers to go through all procedures.

The session commences on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.

The government has listed 17 new bills for introduction in this session. Six other bills are pending at various stages in the two Houses and before parliamentary panels.

During parliament sessions, besides answering questions, ministers of state at time also pilot bills in the absence of Cabinet ministers.

This was the second meeting of the Union Council of Ministers after the recent rejig of the Cabinet.

