PM Modi calls for Covid-19 review meeting at 8 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2021, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 18:17 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting to review India's Covid-19 and vaccination situation at 8 pm tonight, official sources said on Saturday.

The meeting comes at a time when the country is witnessing a record surge in Covid-19 cases with several states reporting a shortage of essentials such as oxygen and Remdesivir.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
India

