PM Modi calls for Covid-19 review meeting at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting to review India's Covid-19 and vaccination situation at 8 pm tonight, official sources said on Saturday.
The meeting comes at a time when the country is witnessing a record surge in Covid-19 cases with several states reporting a shortage of essentials such as oxygen and Remdesivir.
More to follow...
