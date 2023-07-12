PM Modi condoles death of Prachanda's wife Sita Dahal

PM Modi condoles death of Prachanda's wife Sita Dahal

Afflicted by a rare neurological condition for a long time, Dahal died at the age of 69 on July 12.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 14:58 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Sita Dahal, the wife of his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Afflicted by a rare neurological condition for a long time, Dahal died at the age of 69 on Wednesday.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Nepal
Narendra Modi
Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

 