PM Modi condoles death of Prachanda's wife Sita Dahal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Sita Dahal, the wife of his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Afflicted by a rare neurological condition for a long time, Dahal died at the age of 69 on Wednesday.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.