PM Modi condoles death of Prachanda's wife Sita Dahal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Sita Dahal, the wife of his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.
Afflicted by a rare neurological condition for a long time, Dahal died at the age of 69 on Wednesday.
"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.
Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies
Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March
A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments
Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct
Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation
Speak Out: July 12, 2023
Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine
SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence