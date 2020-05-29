PM Modi condoles death of RS member M P Veerendra Kumar

PM Modi condoles death of RS member and Mathrubhumi MD M P Veerendra Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of Rajya Sabha member and managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi M P Veerendra Kumar, saying he believed in giving a voice to the poor and the underprivileged.

Veerendra Kumar, a former Union minister and member of PTI's Board of Directors, died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

"Anguished by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Shri M.P. Veerendra Kumar Ji. He distinguished himself as an effective legislator and Parliamentarian," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Veerendra Kumar believed in giving a voice to the poor and the underprivileged, the prime minister added.

"Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

