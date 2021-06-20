PM Modi congratulates Iran's newly elected President Ebrahim Raisi

PM Modi congratulates Iran's new President Raisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Iran's newly elected President Ebrahim Raisi, and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran.  

Iran's hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory on Saturday in the country's Presidential election, a vote that both propelled the supreme leader's protege into Tehran's highest civilian position and saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history.  

In a tweet, Modi said,"Congratulations to His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the warm ties between India and Iran."

