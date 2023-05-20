PM Modi, French President Macron discuss entire gamut of bilateral ties at G7 sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a productive bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed a broad range of issues including cooperation in trade and economic spheres, co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector and civil nuclear cooperation.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies here in Hiroshima.

During their talks, they also discussed Prime Minister Modi's forthcoming visit to France in July for Bastille Day.

"PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. The leaders took stock of the entire gamut of India-France bilateral relations," the Priem Minister's Office tweeted.

"Further momentum to - Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi held a bilateral meeting with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. Leaders discussed PM’s forthcoming visit to France for Bastille Day and took stock of the progress in the India-France Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Talks covered a broad range of issues including cooperation in trade & economic spheres; civil aviation; renewables; culture; co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector; civil nuclear cooperation. They agreed to expand the partnership to newer domains, it said.

Modi will attend this year's Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the guest of honour on July 14, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier.

A contingent of the Indian armed forces will also participate in the parade along with their French counterparts.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Modi has accepted French President Macron's invitation, it said.