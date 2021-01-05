PM Modi greets BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi on 86th birthday

Modi greets Murli Manohar Joshi on 86th birthday

Joshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Murli Manohar Joshi (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R). Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying he made exemplary contributions as a minister as well as a parliamentarian.

"Birthday greetings to @drmmjoshibjp Ji, one of India's senior most and respected leaders. Throughout his life he has worked towards India's development. He made exemplary contributions as a Minister as well as Parliamentarian. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

Joshi is a former BJP president and was a minister in the first BJP-led government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

