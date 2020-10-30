PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 30 2020, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 10:03 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" he said. 

Narendra Modi

