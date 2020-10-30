PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood.
Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.
"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
"May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" he said.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020
