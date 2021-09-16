PM Modi inaugurates new defence offices in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in New Delhi.
The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Defence Ministry and Armed Forces, Army, Navy and Air Force
PM Modi also launched the 'Central Vista' website.
