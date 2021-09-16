PM Modi inaugurates new defence offices in Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates new defence offices in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 11:38 ist
Credit: Twitter/@PIBIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in New Delhi.

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Defence Ministry and Armed Forces, Army, Navy and Air Force

PM Modi also launched the 'Central Vista' website.

 

India News
Narendra Modi

