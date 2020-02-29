PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot ,
  • Feb 29 2020, 15:30pm ist
  • updated: Feb 29 2020, 15:30pm ist
To be built at a cost of Rs 14,849 crore, the expressway will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot by pressing a button.

To be built at a cost of Rs 14,849 crore, the expressway will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts.

The expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Central government in February 2018.

This expressway will link Bundelkhand to the national capital Delhi through Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Yamuna Expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of the region. 

