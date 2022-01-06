PM Modi meets President Kovind over security breach issue

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed "concerns about the serious lapse" when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met him on Thursday to inform him about the security breach in his convoy in Punjab.

"President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle after the meeting.

Modi's convoy faced a 'serious security breach' in Punjab on Wednesday as it was stranded on a flyover on the outskirts of the rally venue with protestors jamming the road for almost 20 minutes. Modi had abandoned the plan to fly to the rally venue due to inclement weather and had taken the road from Bhatinda.

The incident has created a lot of political upheaval.

