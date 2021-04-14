PM Modi pays tribute to B R Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Paying tribute to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation.

"I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti," Modi tweeted.

भारत रत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। समाज के वंचित वर्गों को मुख्यधारा में लाने के लिए किया गया उनका संघर्ष हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक मिसाल बना रहेगा। I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2021

A key architect of India's constitution, Ambedkar is an icon for many Indians, especially dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

Read | Rare 1968 short film on Babasaheb Ambedkar in NFAI collection

He was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.