PM Modi pens letter to MS Dhoni, hails him as illustration of spirit of New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, hailing him as a 'phenomenon' and one of the most successful captains and one whose impact is a 'phenomenon' beyond just statistics.

"In your trademark unassuming style, you shared a video that was enough to become a passionate discussion point for the entire nation. 130 crore Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket," the letter read.

He further said that Dhoni is the illustration of the spirit of New India, inspiring several people who have not been to 'cushy' schools but have the talent to distinguish themselves.

"Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed," the PM wrote. He also praised Dhoni for his association with the Indian armed forces.

"No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat," the PM said, adding that is a very important lesson for Indian youth. He also especially mentioned Dhoni's ability to balance his personal and professional lives.

He ended the letter wishing the former captain well, recalling a moment when he celebrated with his daughter while the others were celebrating on the field.

Dhoni responded to the letter saying, "An Artist, Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone. thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes."