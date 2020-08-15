PM Modi says India to strive for self-reliance, use vast resources to produce for global market as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India must become self-reliant and use its vast natural resources to produce for the domestic as well as the global market.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, Modi said in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal," he said.

The prime minister said the country received record foreign direct investments during the last fiscal and even during the coronavirus pandemic, big global companies are looking towards India.

Track live updates of Independence Day celebrations here

He said the FDI growth was recorded at 18 per cent last fiscal.

Modi reiterated in his address 'Vocal for Local' call and said that India should strive for meeting needs of the world as well and wondered how long the country would continue to export raw materials and import finished products.

He said India has vast natural resources and need of the hour was value addition.

"Now we have to move ahead with the mantra of make for the world along with Make-in-India," he said.

Read: 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' has become mantra for everyone: PM Modi

He further said 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' does not mean only reducing dependence on imports, but strengthening India's capacity, creativity and skills.

Addressing for the seventh time in a row from the Red Fort, he said there are numerous challenges in becoming self-reliant, but there are millions of solutions as well.

"India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," Modi said.

Citing an example what India can do, Modi said before the Covid-19 panedmic, the country was not making N-95 masks, PPE and ventillators, but now it is in a position to export such items.