'PM Modi should act on Srikrishna Commission report'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should act on the Srikrishna Commission report on the 1993 Mumbai riots, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday.

He accused the PM of indulging in "dog whistle politics" by raising controversial topics in poll speeches.

The Srikrishna Commission was set up by the then Maharashtra government to probe widespread rioting and arson in Mumbai between December 1992, following the Babri Masjid demolition, and January 1993.

One of the terms of reference of the Commission was to see if the riots, and the serial blasts of March 12, 1993, were linked.

Addressing a rally here, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that previous governments did not do justice to victims of the 1993 Mumbai blasts."

"The cases are over, the accused have been punished. But the Srikrishna Commission report on the Mumbai riots is still not implemented. When will PM Modi act on it," he asked.

Owaisi said PM Modi refers to the Mumbai serial blasts when he wants to win elections in the metropolis, alleging the latter was in indulging in "dog whistle politics".

Dog-whistle politics is political messaging employing coded language that appears to mean one thing to the general population but has an additional, different, or more specific resonance for a targeted subgroup.

The analogy is to a dog whistle, whose ultrasonic tone is heard by dogs but inaudible to humans.

"He (PM) is giving a message to people through such issues," Owaisi claimed.