PM to chair council of ministers meeting on June 30

PM Modi to chair council of ministers meeting on June 30

A wider discussion on the Covid-19 situation is also likely during the meeting

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 29 2021, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 11:27 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday, which is likely to discuss the Covid situation and may also review functioning of few ministries, sources said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday evening, the sources said.

The work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting, the sources said.

A wider discussion on the Covid-19 situation is also likely during the meeting, they said.

The meeting is being held a week after Prime Minister Modi held meetings with ministers both Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries

These meetings were held at the Prime Minister's official residence and BJP president J P Nadda was present in most of these meetings

Political observers and BJP insiders feel the council of ministers meeting assumes significance as it is being held at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
J P Nadda

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's growing problem of eating disorders

China's growing problem of eating disorders

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

Covid-19 in Brazil: A tragedy with no sign of let-up

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

DH Toon | FM Sitharaman unveils Covid relief package

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

A rite of rejuvenation at landmark US Hindu temple

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Gold-obsessed Indians are pouring billions into crypto

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

 