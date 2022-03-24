PM Modi wins hearts by wearing Uttarakhandi cap to Dhami's swearing-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again won hearts on Wednesday by wearing an Uttarakhandi cap to the swearing-in of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister of the state.

Dhami began his second term with a ceremony at which eight other members of his new cabinet were also sworn in.

As Modi appeared on the stage wearing the black cap with the Uttarakhand's state flower Brahma Kamal embossed on it, he was greeted with loud cheers by the audience.

Modi had worn the cap to many of his poll rallies during the campaigning for the state assembly polls.

The lone woman minister in Dhami's cabinet Rekha Arya also caught everyone's attention as she came to the ceremony dressed in a traditional Kumaoni attire and adorning a large nose ring.

Former assembly speaker Premchand Aggarwal who made his debut as a minister on Wednesday stood out as he took his oath in Sanskrit.

