PM Modi wishes people on Ram Navami, asks people to follow Covid guidelines

PM Modi wishes people on Ram Navami

The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 21 2021, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 10:17 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Ram Navami on Wednesday and asked people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, saying the message of Lord Ram to all of us is that they should follow the appropriate behaviour. 

May Lord Shri Ram's boundless compassion always remain on the countrymen, he tweeted. 

Modi asked people to follow all the protocols in place to avoid getting the infection and keep the mantra of "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (yes to medicine and yes to caution) in mind. 

Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Ram Navami

