PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting of council of ministers via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday via video-conferencing amidst a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
It will be followed by a meeting of the Cabinet, also to be held via video-conferencing.
This is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a meeting of the council of ministers or the cabinet is being held virtually.
The COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing 21-day lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meetings.
