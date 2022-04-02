PM Narendra Modi greets people on Navratri, Ugadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of the beginning of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated as different festivals in different parts of India.

"Happy Navratri to all countrymen. May this festival of the worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone's life," he tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की बधाई।

शक्ति की उपासना का यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

May Vikram Samvat bring new enthusiasm and zeal to your life, he said in another tweet.

आप सभी को नव संवत्सर की शुभकामनाएं। विक्रम संवत 2079 सबके जीवन में नया उत्साह और नई उमंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

Best wishes on the special occasion of Ugadi. pic.twitter.com/1aAeMDARsg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Greetings to everyone, especially the people of Manipur on the special occasion of Sajibu Cheiraoba. I pray for a happy and healthy year ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Cheti Chand greetings to everyone. pic.twitter.com/XWUoDr2nNe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Check out the latest DH videos here: