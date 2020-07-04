PM greets Prez Trump on 244th Independence Day of US

PM Narendra Modi greets President Donald Trump on 244th Independence Day of United States

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 04 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 21:57 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day, saying as the world's largest democracies "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates".

"I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA," Modi tweeted.

As the world's largest democracies, "we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates," he said. 

Narendra Modi
Donald Trump
United States

