PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad

In the evening, Modi, accompanied by Jugnauth, will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines in Jamnagar

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad ,
  • Apr 19 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 14:56 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. Credit: PTI Photo/Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will lead a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening, civic officials said.

The roadshow will commence around 6 PM after Modi and Jugnauth land at the Ahmedabad airport from Jamnagar, where Modi will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines.

The Mauritius prime minister will be accorded a grand welcome, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials said, adding that 30 platforms have been erected at regular intervals on the two-km roadshow route from the airport circle to the Indira Bridge where troupes will perform.

At least 15,000 people are expected to greet both the prime ministers who will travel from the airport to Raj Bhavan, as per the release. On the second day of his Gujarat visit on Tuesday, PM Modi is scheduled to address women cattle-rearers after inaugurating the newly-built milk processing plant of the Banas Dairy in the Banaskantha district.

In the evening, Modi, accompanied by Jugnauth, will lay the foundation stone for the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) in Jamnagar.

After that event, both the PMs will fly to Ahmedabad. During his night stay at Raj Bhavan on Monday, some ministers in the BJP-led Gujarat government, including Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi and Road and Building Minister Purnesh Modi, held courtesy meetings with the prime minister.

Narendra Modi
mauritius
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
India News

