PM Narendra Modi pays homage to those who lost their lives during partition

Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 13:02 ist
Prime Minister Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.

Prime Minister Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

"Today, on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," Modi said in a tweet.

Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

Narendra Modi
partition
India News
Pakistan

