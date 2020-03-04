PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben offers puja at Shiva temple in Chitradurga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben visited Neelakanteshwara temple in the fort city of Chitradurga and offered puja in the name of her spouse on Wednesday.

She took a brief halt in the city on her way to Ramachandrapura Mutt in Hosanagar taluk, Shivamogga district and visited the temple. Later, she continued her journey to Ramachandrapura mutt.

She was in the temple for about 20 minutes and sought the blessings of the god for the entire family. She had breakfast at a tourist bungalow in the city after performing puja in the morning.

She was slated to take part in Krishnarpanam programme organised by Ramachandrapura Mutt on the premises of Gopalakrishna temple in Hosanagar taluk on March 4.