PM's wife offers puja at Shiva temple in Chitradurga

PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben offers puja at Shiva temple in Chitradurga

Nrupatunga S K
Nrupatunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Mar 04 2020, 15:39pm ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 15:39pm ist
(Representative image/DH File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben visited Neelakanteshwara temple in the fort city of Chitradurga and offered puja in the name of her spouse on Wednesday.

She took a brief halt in the city on her way to Ramachandrapura Mutt in Hosanagar taluk, Shivamogga district and visited the temple. Later, she continued her journey to Ramachandrapura mutt.

She was in the temple for about 20 minutes and sought the blessings of the god for the entire family. She had breakfast at a tourist bungalow in the city after performing puja in the morning. 

She was slated to take part in Krishnarpanam programme organised by Ramachandrapura Mutt on the premises of Gopalakrishna temple in Hosanagar taluk on March 4.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Karnataka
Chitradurga
shivamogga
Comments (+)
 