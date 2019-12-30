PM, Shah spooked by protests; lying about NRC: Khalid

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 30 2019, 08:22am ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2019, 08:22am ist
Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid is detained by police for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area during an anti-Citizenship Act protest, at Red Fort, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Activist and former student leader Umar Khalid said here on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "lying" about the NRC now as they were scared by nation-wide protests.

Khalid was speaking after taking part in a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens here.

"After seeing the protests across the country, prime minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are lying about the NRC, as they are afraid of people's reactions," he said.

Modi had said recently that there had been no discussion about nation-wide implementation of the NRC.

Khalid further said that the amended Citizenship Act should be resisted as freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives had not contemplated a country where religion is the basis of citizenship.

The controversial CAA provides for grant of citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Citizenship Act
Umar Khalid
Protests
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Comments (+)
 