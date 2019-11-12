'Pneumonia major infant killer, committed to fight it'

Noting that pneumonia is one of the major killers of infants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government is committed to combating diseases that affect the children.
"Today is World Pneumonia Day. Pneumonia is one of the leading infectious killers of children under the age of 5. Our government in #Bangla is fully committed to combating pneumonia and other common, yet often deadly, childhood diseases," she tweeted.
Today is World Pneumonia Day. Pneumonia is one of the leading infectious killers of children under the age of 5. Our government in #Bangla is fully committed to combating pneumonia and other common, yet often deadly, childhood diseases
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 12, 2019
World Pneumonia Day is observed on this day across the world to make people aware of the disease, its symptoms, causes, and treatment.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here