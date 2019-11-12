'Pneumonia major infant killer, committed to fight it'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 12 2019, 11:22am ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2019, 12:09pm ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Noting that pneumonia is one of the major killers of infants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government is committed to combating diseases that affect the children.

"Today is World Pneumonia Day. Pneumonia is one of the leading infectious killers of children under the age of 5. Our government in #Bangla is fully committed to combating pneumonia and other common, yet often deadly, childhood diseases," she tweeted.

World Pneumonia Day is observed on this day across the world to make people aware of the disease, its symptoms, causes, and treatment.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
Social media
Comments (+)
 