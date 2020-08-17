Policeman, two CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Policeman, 2 CRPF personnel killed in J&K's Baramulla

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Aug 17 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 10:58 ist
Two paramilitary personnel and a policeman were killed after militants attacked a joint party of J&K police and CRPF in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday morning.

Reports said that militants fired upon a party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Tindim village of Kreeri at around 9:30 am, which was retaliated by the forces triggering a brief exchange of firing.

A police official said during the firing, two CRPF personnel and one special police officer (SPO) identified as Muzaffar Ahmad were injured. “The injured were rushed to a hospital in serious condition. However, they succumbed,” he said.

The official said the militants managed to flee from the spot. Meanwhile, joint teams of army, CRPF and police cordoned off the area and launched a massive manhunt in the area to nab the assailants.

The latest attack came three days after two policemen were killed and another injured in a similar attack in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

 

Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir
Militant attack

