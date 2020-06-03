Pope condemns racism and violence in US

Pope condemns racism and violence in US, calls for national reconciliation

  • Jun 03 2020, 14:37 ist
 Pope Francis broke his silence on the unrest in the United States on Wednesday, saying no one can "turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion" but condemning violence as "self-destructive and self-defeating."

Francis, who dedicated the entire English-language section of his weekly audience to the US situation, implored God for national reconciliation and peace. He called the death of George Floyd tragic, and said he was praying for him and all those who had been killed as a result of the "sin of racism". 

